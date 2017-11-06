Norris replaces Button

British teenager Lando ­Norris will replace retired world champion Jenson Button as McLaren's test and reserve driver next season, the Formula One team announced Monday.



The 17-year-old has been part of McLaren's Young Driver program since the start of the year and is expected to compete in Formula Two in 2018 after winning the European Formula Three championship this year.



Norris, who will be 18 next week, will attend Grands Prix and have an active role in testing and the simulator, starting with a tire test at Interlagos after next weekend's Brazilian Grand Prix.



He will stand in for race drivers Fernando Alonso, a double Formula One world champion, and Belgian Stoffel Vandoorne if either is unable to compete.

