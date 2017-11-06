Murray, Djokovic slump

Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic dropped outside the ATP top 10 for the first time in years in the latest rankings released on Monday.



The 30-year-old Murray plummeted from third to 16th after not playing since July with a hip injury.



The Scot's last appearance outside the top 10 was in October 2014.



The three-time Grand Slam winner last appeared on court at Wimbledon, losing in the quarterfinals to American Sam Querrey.



Shortly after that he was nudged off the top of the world rankings by Rafael Nadal, who sealed the end-of-year top spot at the Paris Masters last week.





