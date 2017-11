Suspects named in Kim Jong-nam murder trial

Four men suspected of plotting with two women to murder the North Korea n leader's half-brother were Monday named by police as North Koreans who fled Malaysia after the assassination in Kuala Lumpur.They were identified at the trial of Indonesian Siti Aisyah and Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong, the women accused of killing Kim Jong-nam on February 13 with nerve agent VX at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in a hit that stunned the world.The pair pleaded not guilty to murdering Kim when the trial began on October 2. They say they were tricked into believing they were taking part in a prank for a reality TV show and their lawyers have blamed North Korean agents.The charge sheet says four other individuals still at large are suspected of murdering Kim along with the women, but does not identify them.On Monday Wan Azirul Nizam Che Wan Aziz, the main investigating officer, testified to the Shah Alam High Court outside Kuala Lumpur that the four were North Korean men who fled Malaysia after the murder.