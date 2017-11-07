Palestinian president to visit Saudi Arabia

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is scheduled to arrive in Riyadh, the capital of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Monday on an official visit.



Abbas is scheduled to meet with Saudi King Salman bin Abdul Aziz and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, according to the Palestinian Ambassador in Riyadh Bassam Al-Agha.



He said in statements to the official Palestinian radio station Voice of Palestine that the meetings will discuss bilateral relations and the latest developments on the Palestinian issue.



Abbas issued a statement Sunday night expressing solidarity with Saudi Arabia and denouncing "attacks" against it, last of which was a ballistic missile towards the King Khalid Airport in Riyadh.



The Palestinian president said "he stands completely with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, its King, government and people, and supports its measure to ensure its stability and security."



Abbas took off form Egypt's Sharm Al-Shaikh, where he attended the opening of the World Youth Forum and held a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi on the sidelines of the forum.

