Egypt, China vow to promote comprehensive strategic partnership

China is willing to deepen pragmatic cooperation with Egypt in all fields to push forward the comprehensive strategic partnership, Special Envoy of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Education Minister Chen Baosheng said in Sharm El Sheikh on Monday.
Chen made the remarks during his meeting with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi on the sideline of the World Youth Forum which is being held untill Nov. 10.
Chen conveyed President Xi's greetings to Sisi and handed him Xi's congratulatory letter on the World Youth Forum. He also briefed Sisi on the recent 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC).
Chen stressed that China always reviews the Chinese-Egyptian relations from a strategic and long-term perspective and tries to promote the bilateral ties accordingly.
He further said that China wishes to work with Egypt to implement the important consensus reached by the heads of the two countries and further deepen the pragmatic cooperation in all fields to push forward the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Egypt.
For his part, Sisi thanked Xi for sending his special envoy to attend the forum and warmly congratulated Xi on the successful conclusion of the 19th CPC National Congress. He also invited Chen to convey his sincere greetings and best wishes to Xi.
Sisi said Egypt admires China's achievements in all fields of development and hopes to learn from the experiences of China's reform and development.
"Egypt is willing to respond positively to the Belt and Road
Initiative proposed by President Xi and work with China to push forward industrial capacity cooperation and related projects," the Egyptian president said.
The World Youth Forum gathers over 3,200 young people from 113 states representing different parts of the world under the slogan of "We Need to Talk."
The week-long forum seeks to boost dialogues between youths and decision makers as well as provides a platform for youths to interact, share thoughts, and exchange cultures and experiences as future world pioneers.