UN Security Council demands end of violence in Myanmar's Rakhine

The UN Security Council on Monday demanded an end to the excessive use of military violence in Myanmar's Rakhine State and the creation of conditions for the safe return of refugees who have fled into neighboring Bangladesh.
"The Security Council calls upon the government of Myanmar to ensure no further excessive use of military force in Rakhine State, to restore civilian administration and apply the rule of law, and to take immediate steps ... to respect human rights, including the human rights of women, children, and persons belonging to vulnerable groups, without discrimination and regardless of ethnicity, religion, or citizenship status," reads a presidential statement of the council.
The council further called on the Myanmar government to take steps to prevent and respond to incidents of sexual violence.
The council urged the Myanmar government to work with the Bangladeshi government and the United Nations to allow the voluntary, safe and dignified return of all refugees and further called on the Myanmar government to expedite the voluntary return of all internally displaced persons.
On Aug. 25, a Rohingya
militia allegedly attacked three police posts in the state and sparked the government's return of attacks against the local villages. The exchanges of fire have caused hundreds of thousands to flee into neighboring Bangladesh.