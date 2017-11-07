Egyptian rights lawyer announces running for president in 2018

Egyptian rights and opposition lawyer Khaled Ali announced his intention to run for president in the 2018 elections, he told a press conference on Monday.



Ali, a former presidential candidate and a human rights lawyer, told reporters that he will challenge President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi in the 2018 presidential elections provided he's not legally prevented to join the race.



The lawyer was sentenced to three months in jail earlier in September due to a case related to a reportedly rude and obscene hand gesture he made after a court order, which he has already appealed, but it still raises a possibility for his disqualification as a presidential candidate.



"We decided today to start our campaign in preparation for my candidacy in the presidential elections," said Ali in the press conference.



"We will strive to snatch guarantees for the integrity of the presidential elections," he said.



Ali was among the leading figures who opposed Egypt's handover of the two controversial Red Sea islands of Tiran and Sanafir to Saudi Arabia earlier this year.



He ran for president in 2012 elections won by former Islamist president Mohamed Morsi, who was ousted a year later by former army chief and current President Sisi in response to mass protests.



The rights lawyer is the first to announce intention to run for the 2018 presidential elections, for Sisi has yet to officially declare running for president, although he is widely expected to do.

