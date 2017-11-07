Trump to continue national emergency with respect to Iran for 1 year

The White House announced on Monday that US President Donald Trump decides to continue the US national emergency with respect to Iran for one year to deal with the "unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States."



Trump said that the decision was pursuant to the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.



"Our relations with Iran have not yet normalized, and the process of implementing the agreements with Iran, dated January 19, 1981, is ongoing," said Trump.



"For this reason, the national emergency declared on November 14, 1979, and the measures adopted on that date to deal with that emergency, must continue in effect beyond November 14, 2017," he added.



The U. S. national emergency with respect to Iran was first declared on Nov. 14, 1979. At least 11 executive orders were based on this emergency state. The emergency, renewed in 2016 for the 36th year, is the "oldest existing state of emergency." The renewal of the emergency was equal to continuation of non-nuclear US sanctions against Iran.



This state of emergency reportedly gives "extra ordinary powers" to the US president to seize property, call up the National Guard and hire and fire military officers at will.

