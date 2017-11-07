Sudanese president vows to step down in 2020

Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir on Monday vowed to step down by end of his presidential term in 2020.



"Our pledge with you is to hand Sudan over to you by 2020- Sudan that would move to assume its real position," said al-Bashir when addressing the 7th session of of the National Union of Sudanese Youth in Khartoum Monday.



He further vowed to achieve peace in Darfur, South Kordofan and Blue Nile regions, urging the rebel groups to engage in dialogue.



He reiterated the importance of the campaign launched by the Sudanese government to collect arms from the citizens, saying that owing or using a weapon illegally is considered a war against the State.



Al-Bashir was elected Sudan President in 2010 and then re-elected for a second term in 2015 to end in 2020.



According to the Sudanese constitution, al-Bashir has no right to run for a third presidential term. However, some call for amending the constitution to enable him to run for a new term of office.

