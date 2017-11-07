Finland's proposed "major military exercise" called into question

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto on Monday took distance from an announcement made earlier by Finnish Defense Minister Jussi Niinisto that the Nordic country is going to organize the biggest military exercise since the end of the Cold War.



Jussi Niinisto published the project late last week and said the exercise is open to international participation. He also told reporters he would inform the visiting US defense chief James Mattis and Northern European defense ministers during meetings in Helsinki on Monday and Tuesday.



But Niinisto told a press conference on Monday that the "possible exercise" would be a normal maneuver arranged typically when the tour of duty of the year's conscripts comes to a close. Finland has a national service system requiring male citizens to serve for six to twelve months.



Finnish national broadcaster Yle reported that the defense minister had "outflanked" the president in starting the preparations.



Niinisto declined to comment on the size of the would-be exercise "until it has been discussed in parliament". He noted that, as the exercise has been planned for 2020, it will be an issue for the parliament elected in 2019 and a new defense minister to discuss. However, it could be discussed in the current parliament as well.



Niinisto told international media on Monday that it was "an issue of semantics." In Finland, the president is the commander-in-chief and the commanding top general reports to him. The Ministry of Defense has a planning and budgeting role.



Max Arhippainen, head of information at the Ministry of Defense, told Xinhua that major exercises are given a go-ahead in the government's security policy group, attended by select ministers and the president.

