Asylum seekers share a taste of home in Brussels' "pay-what-you-can" restaurant

Housed in an abandoned building in the northern suburbs of Brussels, a small pop-up restaurant is offering a unique take on the city's Arabic food scene.



Asylum seekers and volunteers cook here side-by-side for others who are in difficult socio-economic situations.



There is no price on the menu, as diners are free to pay whatever they can. This special restaurant has also become a social gathering event for the less fortunate in the city.



The menu is astonishingly diverse. One can find delicacies from the Middle East such as Moroccan couscous and Egyptian sweet Basbousa, as well as those more adapted to the local taste like mini pizzas and stuffed courgettes.



"Before we start to cook we organize a small meeting to discuss the menu of the day," said Mohammed, co-founder of Collect Actif, a project that has been running this pop-up restaurant since 2013.



The team who initiated the project consisted of seven people, most of them with immigrant backgrounds.



The building where the restaurant is operated was offered to the project for free by the district authorities and a social organization.



It opens only twice a week, offering dishes prepared with unsold food materials donated by wholesalers and vendors from various markets in Brussels.



People who volunteer in the restaurant include locals and many asylum seekers who are proud to bring their hometown flavors to the tables.



Everyone is welcome in the restaurant. It attracts not only other asylum seekers, refugees, the homeless and others facing financial struggles, but also residents in the neighborhood who are intrigued by the exotic dishes.



"We don't have funding. We have a solidarity system between us, which is based on volunteering," said Mohammed. "We share the tasks. For instance some work on recuperation of the food materials, and the others cook. Everyone tries to do what they can for the project."



The main idea of the project, according to Mohammed, is to address the enormous food waste problem in the Belgian capital, while helping connect people who are suffering precarious conditions.



The founders first got the idea for such a restaurant while helping asylum seekers and the homeless to get through the harsh winter of Brussels by providing them with free meals.



"After the winter time we realized that there was enormous food waste, so we decided to establish this project. It is also about how to push a person with difficult conditions to become a part of the society, a part of the changing vision," said Mohammed.



In 2015, the project ran a make-shift kitchen in the Maximilien Park near the Brussels North Railway Station, where hundreds of asylum seekers lived in tents waiting to be registered by the Belgian immigration department.



Collect Actif currently manages to recuperate over four tonnes of unsold vegetable and fruits every month.



Besides catering between 40 and 200 people each time it opens, the restaurant also prepares around 160 food packages to be delivered to those in need.

