Diarrhea outbreak infects 200 people in Ethiopia's second largest city

An Acute Watery Diarrhea (AWD) disease in Ethiopia's second largest city Dire Dawa, 446 km east of Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa has infected 200 people since September, an Ethiopian official said on Monday.



Speaking to journalists, Muluken Argaw, Dire Dawa city Health Bureau chief, said only 13 of the 200 affected people are currently in hospital, with the rest discharged to home after receiving health treatment.



"Health extension workers have given health advices on how to avoid AWD to 39,000 households and 20,000 students in the city," he said, adding that the health bureau is also distributing water purification tablets and has established mobile clinics to treat diarrhea patients.



Argaw cited lack of proper waste disposal means, unsanitary toilet uses and failure to properly cook vegetable foods as reasons behind the diarrhea outbreak.



Several major cities in Ethiopia including Addis Ababa, Mekelle and Bahir Dar have recorded AWD outbreaks that infected thousands earlier this year, exacerbated by unsanitary health practices and Ethiopia's rainy season which stretches from late June until September.



The Ethiopia Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH), regional and cities health bureaus have also been combating the diarrhea outbreak by treating unhygienic conditions in factories and agricultural areas.



FMoH is also currently engaged in educational programs on the cause of AWD and ways to prevent and treat it.

