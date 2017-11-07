Cybercrime tops Americans' worst feared crimes: poll

Cybercrime has become the most feared crime in the United States, with two thirds of American adults worrying about becoming the victims, a survey showed Monday.



The Gallup poll showed that 67 percent of those polled worry about having their personal, credit card or financial information stolen by computer hackers, while 66 percent worry about having their identity stolen.



The fear for cyber-related crimes significantly tower over conventional crime, as the fear of having one's car stolen or broken into, which came in third, stood at 38 percent.



One in four of those polled said they or a member of their household has had personal information stolen by hackers in the past 12 months, while 16 percent said they or a family member has had their identity stolen in that same time bracket, the poll found.



According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, an average 280,000 complaints each year were made against cyber crimes between 2000 and 2016.



RJ Reinhart, who participated in the poll, said multiple high-profile cybercrime cases in recent years have compounded fear in the US society.



Major companies, including credit reporting agency Equifax, retailers Target and Home Depot, web giant Yahoo and health insurer Anthem, have all fallen victim to large-scale data breaches.



Gallup has been collecting data on the concern over cybercrimes in the US society since 2009, and found that it has stayed consistent, ranging from 66 percent to 70 percent.



The 2017 poll was conducted on Oct. 5-11 based on telephone interviews with 1,028 adults.

