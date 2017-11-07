French writer wins 2017 top literary prize

French writer Eric Vuillard won the country's prestigious literary prize, the Goncourt, organizers announced Monday.



The 49-year-old writer won the prize with "L'Ordre du Jour" (The Agenda), a book which alternates between novel and history to show "a masterful and squeaky demonstration of the backstage of the Anschluss" and the annexation of Austria in 1938.



"I have already been surprised to see myself in the list... There are many things that we dream of... It (the prize) makes me very happy," Veuillard was quoted as saying by local media.



As to the Renaudot literary prize, this year's award was given to French national Olivier Guez for "La Disparition de Josef Mengele" (Disappearance of Josef Mengele) who tells the story of a Nazi doctor from the fall of the Third Reich to his death in Brazil in 1979.

