Rime scenery in northeast China's Heilongjiang

Photo taken on Nov. 6, 2017 shows the rime scenery at the Huma section of the Heilongjiang River in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Zhou Changping)

Photo taken on Nov. 6, 2017 shows the rime scenery at the Huma section of the Heilongjiang River in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Zhou Changping)

Photo taken on Nov. 6, 2017 shows the rime scenery at the Huma section of the Heilongjiang River in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Zhou Changping)

Photo taken on Nov. 6, 2017 shows the rime scenery at the Huma section of the Heilongjiang River in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Zhou Changping)

Photo taken on Nov. 6, 2017 shows the rime scenery at the Huma section of the Heilongjiang River in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Zhou Changping)