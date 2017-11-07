Aerial view of Donghai Bridge Offshore Wind Farm in Shanghai

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 2, 2017 shows the running wind turbines of Donghai Bridge Offshore Wind Farm in Shanghai, east China. The Donghai Bridge Wind Farm, the first offshore wind farm in China, started operation in June 2010. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)





