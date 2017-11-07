Black-headed gulls fly to China's Yunnan to spend winter

Black-headed gulls are seen at the Dianchi Lake in Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 6, 2017. Nearly 10,000 black-headed gulls flew from Siberia to Kunming recently for warmer weather in winter here. (Xinhua/Lin Yiguang)

