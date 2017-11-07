Pakistan confirms killing of official in Afghanistan

Pakistan late on Monday confirmed that a diplomatic official of the Consulate General of Pakistan in Afghanistan's eastern Jalalabad city was shot dead at a shop near his residence by assailants riding a motor bike.
Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua summoned the Afghan Charge d'Affaires to the Foreign Office to lodge a strong protest against this heinous act and demanded that the perpetrators of this act of violence should be apprehended and brought to justice, the Foreign Ministry said.
The foreign secretary asked for foolproof security for Pakistani diplomats and missions in Afghanistan, a statement said.
The Afghan Charge d'Affaires expressed condolences on behalf of his government, assured provision of security to Pakistani diplomats and missions in Afghanistan, and will bring to justice the perpetrators of this terrorist act, the statement said.
The statement said the government of Pakistan strongly condemns the killing of the diplomatic official.
"The president and the prime minister in separate messages, strongly condemned this heinous act and conveyed their deepest condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family," the statement said.
Afghan ambassador to Islamabad Omar Zakhilwal condemned the incident and said he had asked officials in Jalalabad to extend help to Pakistani officials.
"As soon as I heard about the tragic killing of an official of Pakistan Consulate General in Jalalabad, I called to ask our relevant officials in Jalalabad to extend full support in this tragic and unfortunate incident," Zakhilwal said.
"I also conveyed my deepest sympathies and condolences to both the Counsel General in Jalalabad and also to the Pak MOFA (Ministry of Foreign Affairs
) in Islamabad," the Afghan envoy said in the statement posted on Twitter.