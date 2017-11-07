Typhoon kills 44, leaves 19 missing in central Vietnam

Typhoon Damrey has killed 44 people and left 19 others missing after hitting Vietnam's central and central highlands regions last Saturday, the country's Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control said on Tuesday.



The dead victims included 27 in central Khanh Hoa province, four in central Quang Ngai province, three in central Binh Dinh province, three in central highlands Lam Dong province, one in central Phu Yen province, one in central highlands Kon Tum province, one in central highlands Dak Lak province and four whose places of birth have not been reported.



Among 19 missing people, the committee said, there were nine crew members of cargo ships which either were damaged or sank in Binh Dinh's Quy Nhon city due to strong waves and winds.



Damrey has also sank or damaged a total of 1,286 ships and boats in the affected provinces.



Da Nang city, which is hosting the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders' Week from Nov. 6-11, has faced rain over the past four days.



According to the Da Nang Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, the municipal authorities have put forth three scenarios in which the city will have to respond to the typhoon, floods and high waves, even tsunamis to help ensure safety and security of the APEC week with the participation of some 10,000 delegates, 2,000 chief executive officers of leading firms in APEC economies, and 3,000 reporters.

