Artificially-bred Francois leaf monkeys released to nature in S China

Five Francois leaf monkeys wait for being released in a training coop in Daming Mountain National Nature Reserve, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 6, 2017. Five artificially-bred Francois leaf monkeys, also known as black leaf monkeys, were released to the nature on Monday. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

