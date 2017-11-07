SW China town welcomes American girl as cultural 'mayor'

Jong May wearing a traditional Miao costume, welcomes visitors at the Wanda tourist resort in Danzhai county, Southwest China's Guizhou Province. Jong May was selected as cultural ambassador at the tourist resort under a promotion program starting in late June this year that invites people from across the world to serve on rotation basis. (Photo: China News Service/Wen Xinggui)

Jong May wearing a traditional Miao costume, performes the national intangible cultural heritage Phoenix dance at the Wanda tourist resort in Danzhai county, Southwest China's Guizhou Province. Jong May was selected as cultural ambassador at the tourist resort under a promotion program starting in late June this year that invites people from across the world to serve on rotation basis. (Photo: China News Service/Wen Xinggui)

Jong May receives her invitation to serve as cultural 'mayor.' (Photo provided by Jong May)

Jong May learns traditional Hmong ethnic group embroidery and wax printing. (Photo provided by Jong May)