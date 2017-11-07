100 couples exchange vows in the air

100 couples have their weddings in the hot balloons in 2017 World Fly-in Expo of the World Air Sports Federation in Wuhan, Hubei province, on Monday. It sets up a new Guiness world record for the number of the participated couples exchanging vows in the air. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Chang)

A bride and groom fly in a hot-air balloon at the 2017 World Fly-in Expo of the World Air Sports Federation in Wuhan, Hubei province, on Monday. On that day, 100 couples got married in hot-air balloons.(Photo: China News Service/Zhang Chang)

