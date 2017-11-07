Texas church killer emptied 15 magazines: authorities

Authorities confirmed Monday that 15 magazines were recovered from the Texas church where at least 26 people were killed in a deadly shooting Sunday morning.



During a press conference outside the church in Sutherland Springs, Texas Department of Public Safety regional director Freeman Martin said law enforcement collected hundreds of shell casings. Fifteen magazines with 30 rounds each were emptied by the gunman.



Martin also confirmed that the gunman sustained three gunshot wounds, two from an armed local citizen in the leg and torso, and a third "self-inflicted" gunshot wound to the head.



The authorities were hoping to finish the evidence collection process by the night and begin trajectory analysis the following day.



US Air Force spokesperson Ann Stefanek told media that the Air Force didn't report the shooter's domestic violence conviction to the FBI, leaving the door open for him to buy weapons.



The man was identified as Devin Kelley from New Braunfels, a city about 50 km north of Sutherland Springs.



Kelley received a bad-conduct discharge from the US Air Force for assaulting his wife and child, and was sentenced to 12 months' confinement after a 2012 court-martial. He served in Logistics Readiness at the Holloman Air Force Base in the southwestern US state of New Mexico from 2010 until his discharge, Stefanek told media earlier.



At least 26 people, including an infant and a pregnant woman, were killed in the worst shooting incident in Texas history, with 10 injured victims still in critical conditions, authorities said.



The shooting happened at the First Baptist Church. Kelley walked in around 11:30 a.m. (1730 GMT) on Sunday and opened fire on the crowd of people.

