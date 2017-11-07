China's unique socialist model to benefit all -- Ukrainian experts

Socialism with Chinese characteristics is a unique and impressive model of success that will benefit the world, Ukrainian experts said ahead of the 100th anniversary of the October Revolution.
The 1917 revolution spread socialist ideas across the globe and paved the way for the development of socialism in China, they said.
Though it started on Nov. 17, the milepost movement gets its name from the fact that the date was Oct. 25 according to the old Russian calendar.
Andrey Buzarov, a leading Ukrainian political observer and oriental studies scholar, told Xinhua that socialism with Chinese characteristics was established by adapting scientific socialist ideas to China's reality.
"During the most important and most crucial period of its history -- in the 70s and 80s... -- China managed to preserve the best features of socialism, while integrating the free market (concept)," Buzarov said.
Socialism with Chinese characteristics is very different from any other socialist systems, he stressed.
"In China, there is a completely different situation. China's reforms of the political, economic and social system have brought positive changes and made China's economy the second largest in the world," Buzarov said.
He was echoed by Vladimir Volya, an international relations expert at the Ukrainian Institute for Analysis and Management of Policy, who said China's triumph is a natural result of reforms and the opening-up policy. Initiated decades ago, they are advancing now.
"China's success... is impressive. China has risen from the bottom of the economic, political and social development to (a) leading position in the world as a result of continued systematic and pragmatic reforms," Volya said.
Socialist ideas, which envisage peaceful development and common prosperity, are reflected in China's foreign policy, he said.
"Chinese foreign policy is peaceful, pragmatic, based on respect for national identity and traditions," the analyst remarked.
Sergiy Koshevoi from the Foreign Policy and International Security Department at the National Institute for Strategic Studies, said socialism with Chinese characteristics was benefiting the whole world.
The China-proposed Belt and Road
Initiative and the concept of a community of shared future for all humankind are of crucial importance for the global society, he said, calling China's unique development path workable and an example for other countries.
The Belt and Road Initiative is focused on creating infrastructure and linking Asia with Europe and Africa for greater trade and people-to-people contacts. It comprises the overland Silk Road
Economic Belt and the 21st-Century Maritime Silk Road.