Cross-border drug gang busted in SW China

Police in southwest China's Yunnan Province have busted a cross-border drug trafficking ring and detained five suspects.



Approximately 54 kilograms of methamphetamine were also confiscated, police in Kunming announced Monday.



In early September, police received a report that a drug trafficking gang was planning to bring drugs into the country from Myanmar. Investigations showed that the suspects planned to drive across the border into Myanmar and return with the drugs.



On Nov. 1, police discovered the suspects had the drugs in Kunming and were preparing to send them to Xiantao, Hubei Province.



Police stopped a car at an expressway gas station near Xiantao and found 92 packs of drugs. Five suspects were caught at the scene.



Further investigation is underway.

