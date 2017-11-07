Chinese worry about privacy risks of live streaming

Live streaming video online has become increasingly popular in China, however, some people worry that it may lead to problems including privacy leaks.



According to a survey conducted by China Youth Daily, 78.4 percent of the 2,001 people interviewed worried about the risk of privacy leaks when they were involved in live streams.



Zhang Lin, a university student, previously appeared in live streams hosted by others.



"One of my friends was live streaming about freshmen at the beginning of the new semester. He suddenly turned the camera on me and introduced me to the audience," Zhang said, "I was so embarrassed to be involved."



According to the survey, over 40 percent of those interviewed have appeared in other people's live streams.



"The audience may be able to obtain my personal information, like my name, address or phone number, if they have my picture. That's why I don't want to take part," Zhang said.



However, some people said they would be happy to be invited to join live streams.



"I will join in a live stream if someone invites me and actively interact with audience," said Yue Xiaobo, who also hosts his own live streams.



However, only 21 percent of the people interviewed said that they would be happy take part in a live stream after someone turns the camera on them, according to the survey. Over 70 percent said they would refuse to take part.

