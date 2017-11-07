Cannon-howitzer systems send shells

A self-propelled rocket launcher system attached to an army brigade with the PLA 77th Group Army fires its 122mm shells during a recent live-fire training exercise in plateau area. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Hu Jing)

A Type-66 cannon-howitzer system attached to an army brigade with the PLA 77th Group Army sends its 152mm shells at a simulated target during a recent live-fire training exercise in plateau area. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Hu Jing)

A group of Type-66 cannon-howitzer systems attached to an army brigade with the PLA 77th Group Army spit 152mm shells down range during a recent live-fire training exercise in plateau area. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Hu Jing)