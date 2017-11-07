Fighter jets receive maintenance for combat flight training

A J-11 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command fires rockets at simulated aerial targets during a combat flight training exercise on November 2, 2017. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Tang Jun)

Maintenance men assigned to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command load a rocket onto a J-11 fighter jet prior to a combat flight training exercise on November 2, 2017. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Tang Jun)

Fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command taxi on the runway before takeoff for a combat sortie at a military airfield on November 2, 2017. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Tang Jun)



Simulated ground targets are hit by rockets launched from J-11 and Su-27 fighter jets during a combat flight training exercise conducted by an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command on November 2, 2017. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Tang Jun)