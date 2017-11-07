Attack helicopters lift off for night flight training

Source:China Military Online Published: 2017/11/7 13:54:40

A Z-9 and a Z-19 attack helicopters attached to an army aviation brigade of the PLA Eastern Theater Command lift off for a flight training exercise on November 4, 2017. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Shilong)


 

A Z-10 attack helicopter attached to an army aviation brigade of the PLA Eastern Theater Command lifts off for a flight training exercise on November 4, 2017. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Shilong)


 

Multi-type attack helicopters including Z-9, Z-10 and Z-19 attack helicopters lift off for a night flight training exercise on November 4, 2017. They are attached to an army aviation brigade of the PLA Eastern Theater Command. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Shilong)


 

