Fairfield by Marriott celebrates 30th anniversary

Fairfield by Marriott Nanning Nanhu Park in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region Photo: Courtesy of Fairfield by Marriott

The second hotel brand attached to Marriott International Group, Fairfield by Marriott ushered in its 30th anniversary on October 27. To celebrate this landmark moment and continue to carry forward the culture and tradition inherited from Fairfield Farm, the birthplace of the brand, Fairfield by Marriot will launch a new brand design, strengthen its cooperation with the charity Habitat for Humanity, and launch a global charity campaign.One of the fastest growing brands in the global hotel industry, the Fairfield brand has nearly 900 hotels around the world. The Fairfield by Marriot brand came from Fairfield Farm, which was bought by J.W. Marriott and Alice Marriott in Virginia in the US in 1951. The farm was located in the Blue Ridge Mountains near the Rappahannock River. It became a place for the Marriott family to stay, away from the hustle and bustle of the city. Soon, the Marriott family was welcoming relatives, friends and business partners to the farm, which laid the foundation for the establishment of the Fairfield brand in 1987.Fairfield by Marriott was named after the farm. It was established to provide travelers with a quiet and carefree experience. After the establishment of the brand, Fairfield by Marriott became very famous for its trusted service, relaxed atmosphere and the "Fairfield 100 percent quality assurance" service principle. These brand features have been handed down and remain a cornerstone of the establishment. Today, more than 3,000 Fairfield employees around the world are proud to represent the brand."Thirty years ago, the perfect experience created by Fairfield Farm laid the foundation for the spirit of the Fairfield brand. Over the past 30 years, this spirit has remained and drives Fairfield by Marriott to rapidly expand globally and constantly enter new markets. In 2017, Fairfield by Marriott landed in Brazil, China and Nepal," Janis Milham, Marriott International Group's senior vice president and global brand leader of classic selection service said. "This year is a milestone year for the Fairfield brand. We will launch a new brand design inspired by the birthplace of the Fairfield brand and further develop our trusted services."To honor brand tradition and celebrate its rapid growth at the same time, Fairfield by Marriott will have a month of celebration centered around the brand concept of "peaceful, balanced lifestyle and trusted service tradition." Activities will include events and services at the farm, hotel and in the community.Fairfield by Marriott's new brand design is warm and cleverly integrated into the brand's traditional elements, inspiring guests' association with Fairfield Farm with specific decorative elements. For example, a big farm-style table is provided in the lobby, which is also decorated with photographs of Fairfield Farm. All kinds of natural materials and unique textures can be seen everywhere, and they all come together to tell the brand's origin story and the history of all its hotels. The new design will be released in November at select hotels, including the newest Fairfield brand hotel which opened in Boston in the US in early November.To commemorate turning 30, the Fairfield brand will also strengthen its support of Habitat for Humanity and launch a global charity building campaign through transnational cooperation. It will kick off with a one-month charity building campaign in five countries. Habitat for Humanity workers and Fairfield staff working in some of the brand's newest markets, from New York to Nepal, will work together to help build houses and improve the living conditions of people in need. It will become the largest "Rally to Serve" collective charitable volunteer activity in the history of the Fairfield brand, which will encourage and lead all the Fairfield by Marriott staff around the world to take action and give back to the community.