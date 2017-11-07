6 killed, 20 injured in truck-bus collision in India's Punjab state

At least six people have been killed and more than 20 others injured in a major road accident in the northern Indian state of Punjab Tuesday, police said.



"The accident occurred this morning when a truck collided with a state-run passenger bus coming from the opposite direction near Kari Kalan village in the state's Ferozepur district," a senior police official said.



While six people died on the spot, those injured, including the drivers of both the truck and the bus, have been rushed to a nearby hospital by local residents, he said.



"There was dense fog in the area and visibility was low, which could have led to the head-on collision between the two vehicles. The front portion of the bus has been badly damaged in the accident," the official said.



The bus owned by Punjab Roadways was carrying some 30 people, including a driver and two conductors, and going to Jalalabad, at the time of the accident.



A probe has been ordered into the incident, the official added.



Dense fog is very common in northern India, particularly during the winter months of November to January, due to which a number of road accidents take place.

