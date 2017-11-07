Air pollution hits 'severe' levels in Indian capital city

Dense fog Tuesday morning enveloped Indian capital city, New Delhi indicating 'severe' levels of pollution, officials said.



The Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded by pollution control board officials at 9:00 a.m. (local time) in the city read 411, which is considered severe.



"Majority of the 18 pollution monitors installed by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi Pollution Control Committee and the Indian Meteorological Department read 'severe'," an official said.



The reading between 0-50 is considered good.



According to the Indian Meteorological Department officials, visibility was below 200 metres in the city in wake of the smog.



Authorities at Indira Gandhi International airport in New Delhi delayed more than 20 flights due to runway closure.



Reports said Indian Medical Association (IMA) has adviced the local Delhi government to stop outdoor activities and sports at schools in the morning because of the smog.



"The warning was issued because the pollution levels in the city have gone up by 12-19 folds than the permissible limits," an official associated with the medical body said.



The deadly smog chocks air causing breathlessness and lung difficulties, besides badly affecting the visibility.



Delhi is considered to be the most polluted city in the world. Last year the city's high court described the capital as "gas chamber".



Air pollution is a leading cause of premature death in India. Pollution in Delhi gets aggravated during winter months. Ahead of winters people burn agricultural waste to clear cropland, which contributes to the choking of already polluted air.

