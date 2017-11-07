Happy birthday:



Some mistakes will cause frustration to break out among your coworkers. Do not waste time pointing fingers. For now, focus on finding solutions and worry about discussing where things went wrong at a later date. Your lucky numbers: 2, 6, 9, 11, 16.





Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



It is up to you to make things happen if you want to impress someone who can help your career. No matter what task you are given, make it your own by doing the best job possible. Others will take notice of your hard work and dedication. ✭✭✭✭







Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



Team cohesion will collapse if someone doesn't pull their own weight. Putting in extra time and effort will inspire others to do the same. A major investment opportunity will be worth your attention. ✭✭✭







Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



Your business luck is looking poor. Do everything you can to delay finalizing any deals right now. Pursue various avenues until you find a way to increase your knowledge that works for you. ✭✭✭







Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



A personality quirk will set you apart from others. Take advantage of this to market yourself and your abilities. Romance will be a high point in your day if you do something nice for the one you love. ✭✭✭✭







Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



You are stronger than you give yourself credit for. Do not hesitate to stand up for things you believe in. You have what it takes to keep others from pushing you around, you just have to dig deep within yourself. ✭✭✭✭





Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



Try not to lose your temper if someone ends up letting you down. Everyone makes mistakes sometimes. The best thing to do will be to forgive and forget. Red will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭







Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



Make sure you take care of tasks as early as you can today. You will encounter some unexpected challenges that will eat up a considerable amount of your time later in the day. Financial matters will require your personal attention. ✭✭✭





Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Your time today should be focused on personal growth and productivity. You will be able to encourage good communication in your relationship by being understanding and forgiving. ✭✭✭





Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



A rough night's sleep may have left you feeling tired and unable to concentrate today. It would be best if you avoid making any important decisions until you've caught up on your rest. If you can, leave the office early and head straight home. ✭✭





Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



Lady Luck has turned her back on you today. This will not be a good time for taking risks or trying new things so make sure that you do not veer off course from your daily routine. ✭





Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



Love is on the rise, so whether you have a partner already or are searching for one, showing affection and being flirtatious will only work in your favor. Your financial luck is on the rise. ✭✭✭✭



Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



Open communication will help clear up any misunderstandings you have with others. Let your intuition guide you when it comes to furthering your career. ✭✭✭✭