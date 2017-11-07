2 killed in TV station attack in Afghan capital

At least two people were killed and three others wounded when an explosion and ensuing gunfire rocked a local TV channel station in Kabul on Tuesday, witnesses and sources said.



At least four gunmen were involved in the attack which occurred in the morning in Chaman-e-Huzuri neighborhood in Police District 8 of the city, a security source told Xinhua near the site.



"One attacker detonated his explosive vest at the first gate of the building, paving the way for the second group of gunmen to enter the facility. The Crisis Response Unit (CRU) forces arrived at the site shortly after the attack and they launched a counter-attack to eliminate the terrorists," the source said.



The attackers were disguised in police uniform.



The initial information found one attacker and one security guard were killed and three people injured, but the number of causalities may change as the gunfire is still continuing, the source said.



Security forces have cordoned off the area for precautionary measures.



Further details about the incident are still forthcoming amid the absence of any official statement.



No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet. The Kabul Sport Stadium and several sport facilities are also located at the area.

