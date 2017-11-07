Vietnamese PM highlights country's potential for foreign investments

Vietnam will continue to promote international integration, focus on macro--economic stability, job creation and sustainable development, and attract more investment into the country, Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said here on Tuesday.



Phuc made the remarks in his speech at the Vietnam Business Summit, one of a series of events during the annual Asia--Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Week.



Vietnam is working to remain a potential and reliable trade partner to international business communities, said the prime minister.



In 2017, the country's GDP growth is expected to reach 6.7 percent, said Phuc.



Rapidly growing household income and the expanding middle class have changed the consumption pattern of Vietnam, providing new opportunities for international investors, he said.



Phuc highlighted Vietnam's young population, with more than 60 percent of them under the age of 35, noting that well--known foreign smart phone brands including those from China are popular among the youth. A strong customer base with high internet penetration rate and large number of mobile users also creates opportunity for potential investors, said the prime minister.



Held under the theme "Vietnam: We Mean Business," the Vietnam Business Summit gathered over 2,000 participants from home and abroad to share corporate experiences, explore market potentials, and exchange ideas on regional economic issues.



The APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting and related meetings are held in Vietnam's central city of Da Nang from Nov. 6-11, with leaders from the bloc's 21 members expected to meet on Nov.10-11.

