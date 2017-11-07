Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2017/11/7

ACROSS

  1 Dundee native

  5 Imitated by a zoo animal?

  9 Top shelf

 14 Word with "happy" or "man"

 15 Dress for Indira Gandhi

 16 Weighed down

 17 Ranch unit

 18 13-19 year-old arborists?

 20 In neither a solid nor liquid state

 22 Common pet

 23 Candles-on-a-cake indication

 24 Bags at shopping malls

 26 Squirrel's miniature snack

 28 Not straight up

 31 One spiking the punch

 33 Some Italian sports cars

 34 Bit of editing marginalia, sometimes

 35 Tastes truffles

 39 Nicole Smith or Wintour

 40 This puzzle's obvious theme

 41 Isaac's boy

 42 Angler's gadget

 43 "What'll ya ___?" (barkeeper's question)

 44 Poseur

 45 Bring great joy to

 47 Skirt folds

 48 Broccoli unit

 51 More certain

 53 Common listening device?

 54 ATM maker

 56 Walking out the door

 60 Arborist's souvenirs?

 63 The mother of invention

 64 Tequila ingredient

 65 Not diluted

66 Dermatologist's diagnosis, sometimes

 67 Common party beverages

 68 Bottom supporter?

 69 Word that comes before or after "where"

DOWN

  1 Rug type

  2 Imogene of old comedy

  3 Belonging to me and my twin

  4 An arborist who doesn't drink is called a ...

  5 Sharp as a tack

  6 Do something grammatical

  7 "... heard him exclaim, ___ he drove ..."

  8 Ceased living

  9 Punishment of biblical proportions

 10 Type of doll

 11 Perfect

 12 Combine

 13 Beginning phase

 19 Present occasions

 21 Response to a minor mistake

 25 LP and arm protectors

 27 An arborist delights British guests with a fancy 4:00 ...

 28 From or to a great distance

 29 ___ wave (trigonometry phrase)

 30 Country road

 32 On the calmer side of the ship

 34 "Darn it!"

 36 Not yet docked

 37 Drawn tightly

 38 What soap and water make

 40 Roof type

 44 Humble request

 46 Photographer's collection

 47 Adjust in advance

 48 Greek cheeses

 49 Florida key

 50 Mountain nymph of Greek mythology

 52 Prefix with "modern" or "sound"

 55 Tears inelegantly

 57 Short pastoral poem (var.)

 58 Eliot the crime-buster

 59 Way through a fence

 61 Mendes or Peron

 62 Regret

