ACROSS
1 Dundee native
5 Imitated by a zoo animal?
9 Top shelf
14 Word with "happy" or "man"
15 Dress for Indira Gandhi
16 Weighed down
17 Ranch unit
18 13-19 year-old arborists?
20 In neither a solid nor liquid state
22 Common pet
23 Candles-on-a-cake indication
24 Bags at shopping malls
26 Squirrel's miniature snack
28 Not straight up
31 One spiking the punch
33 Some Italian sports cars
34 Bit of editing marginalia, sometimes
35 Tastes truffles
39 Nicole Smith or Wintour
40 This puzzle's obvious theme
41 Isaac's boy
42 Angler's gadget
43 "What'll ya ___?" (barkeeper's question)
44 Poseur
45 Bring great joy to
47 Skirt folds
48 Broccoli unit
51 More certain
53 Common listening device?
54 ATM maker
56 Walking out the door
60 Arborist's souvenirs?
63 The mother of invention
64 Tequila ingredient
65 Not diluted
66 Dermatologist's diagnosis, sometimes
67 Common party beverages
68 Bottom supporter?
69 Word that comes before or after "where"
DOWN
1 Rug type
2 Imogene of old comedy
3 Belonging to me and my twin
4 An arborist who doesn't drink is called a ...
5 Sharp as a tack
6 Do something grammatical
7 "... heard him exclaim, ___ he drove ..."
8 Ceased living
9 Punishment of biblical proportions
10 Type of doll
11 Perfect
12 Combine
13 Beginning phase
19 Present occasions
21 Response to a minor mistake
25 LP and arm protectors
27 An arborist delights British guests with a fancy 4:00 ...
28 From or to a great distance
29 ___ wave (trigonometry phrase)
30 Country road
32 On the calmer side of the ship
34 "Darn it!"
36 Not yet docked
37 Drawn tightly
38 What soap and water make
40 Roof type
44 Humble request
46 Photographer's collection
47 Adjust in advance
48 Greek cheeses
49 Florida key
50 Mountain nymph of Greek mythology
52 Prefix with "modern" or "sound"
55 Tears inelegantly
57 Short pastoral poem (var.)
58 Eliot the crime-buster
59 Way through a fence
61 Mendes or Peron
62 Regret
