puzzle

ACROSS1 Dundee native5 Imitated by a zoo animal?9 Top shelf14 Word with "happy" or "man"15 Dress for Indira Gandhi16 Weighed down17 Ranch unit18 13-19 year-old arborists?20 In neither a solid nor liquid state22 Common pet23 Candles-on-a-cake indication24 Bags at shopping malls26 Squirrel's miniature snack28 Not straight up31 One spiking the punch33 Some Italian sports cars34 Bit of editing marginalia, sometimes35 Tastes truffles39 Nicole Smith or Wintour40 This puzzle's obvious theme41 Isaac's boy42 Angler's gadget43 "What'll ya ___?" (barkeeper's question)44 Poseur45 Bring great joy to47 Skirt folds48 Broccoli unit51 More certain53 Common listening device?54 ATM maker56 Walking out the door60 Arborist's souvenirs?63 The mother of invention64 Tequila ingredient65 Not diluted66 Dermatologist's diagnosis, sometimes67 Common party beverages68 Bottom supporter?69 Word that comes before or after "where"DOWN1 Rug type2 Imogene of old comedy3 Belonging to me and my twin4 An arborist who doesn't drink is called a ...5 Sharp as a tack6 Do something grammatical7 "... heard him exclaim, ___ he drove ..."8 Ceased living9 Punishment of biblical proportions10 Type of doll11 Perfect12 Combine13 Beginning phase19 Present occasions21 Response to a minor mistake25 LP and arm protectors27 An arborist delights British guests with a fancy 4:00 ...28 From or to a great distance29 ___ wave (trigonometry phrase)30 Country road32 On the calmer side of the ship34 "Darn it!"36 Not yet docked37 Drawn tightly38 What soap and water make40 Roof type44 Humble request46 Photographer's collection47 Adjust in advance48 Greek cheeses49 Florida key50 Mountain nymph of Greek mythology52 Prefix with "modern" or "sound"55 Tears inelegantly57 Short pastoral poem (var.)58 Eliot the crime-buster59 Way through a fence61 Mendes or Peron62 Regret

solution