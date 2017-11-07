India test-fires home-made sub-sonic cruise missile Nirbhay

India Tuesday test-fired its home-made, sub-sonic cruise missile Nirbhay from a military island in the eastern state of Odisha, defense sources said.



"The long-range missile, which can carry warheads of 300 kg, was fired from the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur off Odisha coast around 12 p.m. (local time)," sources said.



So far, the missile has been test-fired five times since its first launch in 2013. But only one launch was successful.



Designed by the state-owned Defense Research and Development Organization, the state-of-the-art missile is powered by a turbojet engine and has an operational range of 1,000 km.



The 1,500-kg two-stage missile is 6 metres long and 0.52 metre wide, and can travel at a speed of up to 0.7 Mach.

