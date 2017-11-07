Word matters

Illustration: Luo Xuan/GT

"People who want to commit suicide are impulsive, and we must save them. It's the police's responsibility, and no police officer would like to see people die in front of us."So said a 42-year-old policeman named Zhao Zhiyan, who saved a young man in Fengtai district on October 31. The man tried to jump off a building because of relationship problems. After more than an hour talking with Zhao, the man still had not changed his mind and tried to jump. Zhao tied safety rope on his right foot and lunged toward the man, catching him. Firefighters and other policemen on the scene pulled them back to safety. People recorded the entire incident and uploaded it to the Internet, and Zhao has gone viral. Zhao said he was not afraid; he focused on saving the man, and he knew his colleagues would help and protect him. (Source: Beijing Youth Daily)