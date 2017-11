5.7-magnitude quake hits 261km ESE of Lambasa, Fiji -- USGS

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 jolted 261km ESE of Lambasa, Fiji at 090139 GMT on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said.



The epicenter, with a depth of 554.72 km, was initially determined to be at 17.6795 degrees south latitude and 178.5379 degrees west longitude.