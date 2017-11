Passengers from Saint Petersburg get off a plane at the Sanya Phoenix International Airport in Sanya, South China's Hainan Province on Tuesday. The plane, run by Russian charter airline iFly, carried 236 passengers. The arrival of the plane marked the opening of an international route between Sanya and Saint Petersburg. Currently, there are 11 routes from Sanya to Russia. In the first three quarters of 2017, Sanya received 182,369 visits from Russia. Photo: VCG