China’s Suning lets customers pay with facial recognition at Shanghai store

A customer enters a self-service outlet of electronics chain Suning equipped with a facial recognition payment system in Yangpu district, Shanghai on November 6, 2017. After downloading an app and uploading their facial data, customers can shop for merchandise simply have their face scanned. The payment is completed automatically through mobile payment platforms. Photo: Xinhua

A customer makes a payment using facial recognition system at a Suning self-service outlet in Shanghai on November 6, 2017. Photo: Xinhua

A store employee (middle) instructs customers how to use the facial recognition system at a Suning self-service store in Shanghai on November 6, 2017. Photo: Xinhua

A customer views his total payment on an overhead screen at a Suning self-service store equipped with a facial recognition system in Shanghai on November 6, 2017. Photo: Xinhua

People shop at a Suning self-service store equipped with a facial recognition system in Shanghai on November 6, 2017. Photo: Xinhua