Automated defibrillator saves university student

A senior student from Shanghai University of Science and Technology surnamed Li was saved with an automated external defibrillator (AED) after suffering cardiac arrest while running on campus, Shanghai Morning Post reported Tuesday.



This is believed to be the first successful rescue case with an AED on campus since Shanghai installed the devices at local universities. The accident happened in October while Li was running the last 50 meters of a 1,000-meter race as part of a PE test.



The school doctor, Li Changlin, rushed to the scene, conducted cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and used the university's AED on Li while waiting for an ambulance to arrive. The AED analyzed the student's heart rate and suggested no electric shock treatment was needed. Several minutes later, however, it made a second analysis, suggesting the use of electric shock.



The doctor used the shock function and then continued CPR. The ambulance took Li to Xinhua Hospital for further treatment. He is currently in stable condition.





