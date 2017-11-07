Parents complain Peppa Pig is inappropriate

British cartoon Peppa Pig recently sparked heated discussions among parents in Shanghai after some complained that the content was too silly and addictive for children. Parents also found their children acting like pigs, making "oink" noises and jumping into muddy puddles, thepaper.cn reported Tuesday.



One mother surnamed Zhao believes the cartoon has had a negative impact on her 3-year-old. "It is problematic to let kids act like pigs," she said. Other parents believe children who watch the show can learn good social values such as equality.



Xiong Bingqi, an educational expert, believes parents are responsible enough to help guide and educate their children with animation and also prevent them from imitating inappropriate content.





