Word Matters

Illustration: Lu Ting/GT

"It's all about getting high scores."As midterm examinations approach local schools, one little boy was seen doing his homework in a crowded carriage of Metro Line 8 Monday afternoon, thepaper.cn reported Tuesday. In the video, a small boy unfolds a little table in an overcrowded subway car to do his homework. According to the metro operator, however, it is unwise and unsafe for children to write homework in a moving metro carriage. The authority also said the boy's table could obstruct other passengers and may cause safety concerns when the train suddenly stops. After the video went viral, the boy's mother clarified that she was just moving the table to her home and thought her son could make the best use of time doing homework during their trip. Students are often spotted doing their homework on the subway.