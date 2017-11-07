Taxi stands on the Bund will help eliminate black cabs

Illustration: Lu Ting/GT









When I read that Shanghai recently introduced five waiting stands for taxis at the Bund, my first reaction was: bien joué (well done)! It shows the local government's determination to tackle the notorious problem of black cabs.



These taxi stands are located along all the historical establishments on the Bund, with four on Zhongshandongyi Road and one on Zhongshandonger Road, where many exquisite hotels, restaurants and clubs can be found.



According to an announcement by the Shanghai municipal government on Weibo, the measure aims to squash the business of illegal taxis and maintain normal operation of legitimate taxis in the area.



One of the highlights of these new taxi stands is that they use solar-powered LED lights, which can be easily spotted by passengers at night and are environmentally friendly.



There are also on-site staff to keep order at the stands from 6 pm to 12 am in the summer and from 7 pm to 10 pm in the winter. If staff see any drivers refusing a ride or negotiating off-the-meter fares, they will record it on video and turn the data over to law enforcement for investigation.



The existence of black cabs on the Bund, one of Shanghai's most well-known attractions, has become synonymous to the nighttime chaos found at that popular yet perpetually congested destination.



During my six years in Shanghai, I personally recall how hard it was to find a ride home after an evening of partying on the Bund. Many black cabs would be waiting outside of popular venues like Bund 22 to scavenge for passengers.



But once you hopped in, they'd quote you a flat price of 100 yuan ($15) just to go to Puxi, four times higher than the metered fare. If you asked them to use the meter, or tried to negotiate down to, say 80 yuan, they'd scoff, kick you out and drive away.



For passengers, especially late at night and after several drinks, there's not much choice but to curse these vultures and pay their exorbitant fare. Your only other options are to walk, or, as I tried once, take a tuk tuk (motorized three-wheeler), which cost me 50 yuan and took 45 minutes.



Black cabs are prevalent on the Bund due to the dire lack of legal taxis and public transport after midnight. A few metro stations are accessible from the Bund, such as East Nanjing Road and People's Square, but subways in Shanghai stops before midnight.



Electric bus No.71, which just opened this year, is another good way to travel to and from the Bund for cheap. But again, the last bus from the Bund departs at 11:30 pm, which is not late enough for partygoers.



In Paris, where I now live, the subway stays open until 2 am on weekends, so Parisians, who love to go out drinking and dancing, can get home safely and affordably. And for true Parisian party people who dance until dawn, the subway restarts at 6 am.



There is also an all-night "noctambus" in Paris that operates twice per hour at night and only makes a few stops all around the city. This and the subway cost less than 2 euros ($2.31) per ticket!



Paris taxis are also known for their high-quality service. They never refuse a ride, nor will they ask for a fixed price. Many people here will also choose to take Uber, which is about 25 percent cheaper than taxis. The fare for taxis or Uber in Paris, of course, are about five times more than in Shanghai, but it guarantees you a hassle-free ride home.



Shanghai now has Didi to compete against cut-throat black cabs and legitimate-yet-negligent real taxis, but there's still not enough of them at night or at the Bund to really make a difference. Thus, the local government has saved the day (and night) by opening these new taxis. Let's just hope officials soon consider extending the operating hours of the subway, which is what Shanghai really needs.



