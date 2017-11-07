S. Korea's purchase of US military equipment to bring down trade deficit: Trump

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that US trade deficit with South Korea will be brought down as the amount of military equipment, which South Korea will order from the United States, will be increased "very substantially."
Trump, on the second stop of his lengthy Asian tour, arrived in South Korea around noon, visiting Camp Humphreys, a newly renovated US military base in Pyeongtaek, about 40 km south of Seoul.
"You'll be buying a lot of our military equipment. There's nobody that comes close whether it's the planes, missiles, ships and anything you wanna talk about," said Trump during an expanded summit meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in
, attended by top-level government officials from both sides.
The US leader repeatedly appreciated the South Korean "big purchase orders" for US military weapons, according to a local TV footage showing Trump's introductory remarks before the expanded summit.
The South Korean president greeted the US leader at the base, an unscheduled greeting which was called by local media outlets an "exceptional" protocol toward Trump.
They had a lunch together with service members of both South Korea and the US Forces Korea (USFK) at Camp Humphreys, which is seen as the world's largest overseas army base of the US military.
Local media reports speculated that the base visit aimed to show South Korea's commitment to contributing to its own defense.