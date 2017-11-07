Teen sentenced for stabbing father in argument over dirty dishes

An 18-year-old in Beijing was sentenced to jail for stabbing his father after an argument that sparked over doing the dishes.



A Shijingshan court gave the teen, identified as Liang, a suspended sentence of three years Monday for the violent attack at their home on May 22.



Liang had been at odds with father Zhang Fei since the birth of the family's second son, The Beijing News reported.



Tensions erupted when, after being scolded for not doing the dishes, Liang stabbed Zhang in the abdomen with a folding knife and fled the scene.



Zhang's wife heard his cries for help and called police. Zhang was treated at a local hospital and has recovered.



During his trial, Liang expressed remorse for the crime. "I was too young to be thoughtful. I am deeply sorry," he said.



Zhang forgave his son and sought a reduced sentence. "I don't want to ruin his future. I want to give him another chance. This is a lesson for him," Zhang told the court.



The Beijing News

