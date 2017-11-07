Armed robber demands victim make WeChat payment to his account

Mugger demands mobile payment

Police in Ningbo, Zhejiang Province arrested a man after he mugged a woman in a dark alley of her cash and forced her to make a mobile phone transfer to his account at knifepoint.



The suspect surnamed Tong was taken into custody by Fenghua district police after the victim filed a report with police after the robbery around 2 am on September 16.



Surveillance footage from the alley shows the attacker run at the woman.



"The victim told us that Tong was wearing a mask and gloves and holding a knife, and he told the victim to take out her money," officer Yan Haohuang told Zhejiang Television.



The woman told police she gave Tong 300 yuan ($50) in cash. Tong then forced her to transfer an additional 450 yuan to his WeChat account, police said.



Tong ran off after a bystander appeared at the scene, the footage shows.



He was later identified and arrested by area police.



Tong told officers he was in urgent need of money to repay 10,000 yuan in numerous online loans.



