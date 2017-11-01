Angry woman gets flight diverted over ‘cheating’ husband

An enraged woman forced an airliner to make an emergency landing after she discovered mid-flight that her husband was apparently cheating.



The woman, an Iranian national, was traveling from Doha to Bali with her husband and child on a Qatar Airways flight on Sunday, India's Hindustan Times reported Tuesday.



As her husband slept, she used his hand to unlock his fingerprint-protected phone, revealing the alleged affair in all its sordid detail.



Angered by the discovery, the woman reportedly started to hit her husband. The cabin crew intervened but was unable to calm the situation.



Pilots decided to make an unscheduled stop in the southern Indian city of Chennai.



The woman, her husband and their child were taken off the plane, which then resumed its journey to Indonesia, a security official said.



"The family spent the day at Chennai airport and was sent to Kuala Lumpur by a Batik Air flight. No police action was taken," the unnamed official said.





