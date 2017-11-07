Woman nearly blinded by DIY dermal filler injection

A woman nearly lost her sight after a botched DIY dermal filler job caused her forehead to swell up in pain, doctors said.



The woman surnamed Li, a nail technician in Northeast China's Dalian, and a co-worker had decided to perform the cosmetic procedure on each other with product they had purchased online, media reported Tuesday.



However, the co-worker made an injection containing hyaluronic acid, commonly found in wrinkle fillers, into a part of her forehead she shouldn't have.



Li immediately began complaining of pain and blurry eyesight, which prompted a trip to Dalian Municipal Central Hospital.



Doctors said the syringe had stabbed a blood vessel, which swelled and caused the blur in vision.



If the needle had gone just a fraction of a millimeter deeper, it could possibly have blocked the central retinal artery and blinded her completely, Wang Lin, a doctor at the hospital, told the paper.



Wang determined that the dermal filler Li had purchased online was not "100 percent pure," the paper reported.



Hyaluronic acid, which occurs naturally in the body, is among the most popular wrinkle fillers.



Peninsula Morning News

